Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Absa Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 1,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Absa Group has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.27.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.5707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

