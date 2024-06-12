Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,307.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:THW remained flat at $12.98 on Wednesday. 68,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,903. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

