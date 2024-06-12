abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

abrdn Stock Down 4.8 %

SLFPY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. abrdn has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

