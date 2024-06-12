Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. 108,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,674. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

