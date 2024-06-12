955 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 13.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 312.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.32. 1,236,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,997. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

