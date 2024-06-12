87,000 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.43. 717,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,957. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.44 and a 200-day moving average of $162.84. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

