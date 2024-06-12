8,251 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,757. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

