8 Knots Management LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,056,000. McKesson makes up approximately 9.6% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.00. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.48 and a fifty-two week high of $592.12.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,982,093. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

