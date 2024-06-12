8 Knots Management LLC Makes New $18.37 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,369,000. HCA Healthcare makes up about 3.5% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 138,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $336.24. 779,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $342.28.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

