7,513 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.57. 297,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

