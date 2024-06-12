72 Investment Holdings LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

72 Investment Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,062 shares during the quarter. Praxis Precision Medicines comprises 6.5% of 72 Investment Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 72 Investment Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.