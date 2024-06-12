55,608 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.
Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
