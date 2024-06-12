55,608 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 87.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,944. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest value metrics. SPVU was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.