4,322 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.35. The company had a trading volume of 902,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.