403,942 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,800,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.70. 370,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

