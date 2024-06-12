40,000 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. 13,602,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,153,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $437.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

