396 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,166,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $99.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,888.48. 34,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,650.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3,559.00. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,579.36 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

