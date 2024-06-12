34,024 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Bought by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Greenlight Capital Re at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,788 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter worth $144,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

GLRE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 30,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $460.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.