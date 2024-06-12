337,336 Shares in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. LM Advisors LLC owned 8.90% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

