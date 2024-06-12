31,127 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

