308,070 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,061,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,903,000 after buying an additional 578,728 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,146 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,697 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

RLX Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 143,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,690. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

