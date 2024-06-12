250 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RACE traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.03. The company had a trading volume of 169,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

