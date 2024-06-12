22,200 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Troluce Capital Advisors LLC

Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.23. 3,038,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $251.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

