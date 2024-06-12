18,615 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Elastic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Elastic by 28.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,840 shares of company stock worth $96,737,221 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.25. The company had a trading volume of 243,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,548. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.06 and a beta of 0.92.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.