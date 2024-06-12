18,198 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,731,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

