165,886 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $220,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,907.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Natera Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.90. The stock had a trading volume of 340,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,255. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $117.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

