1,480 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,694,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

