144,646 Shares in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Bought by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.63% of Chenghe Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chenghe Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I by 45.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LATG remained flat at $11.35 during trading on Wednesday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Chenghe Acquisition I Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05.

Chenghe Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

