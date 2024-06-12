11,660 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Donaldson by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. 14,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DCI

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.