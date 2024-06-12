102,462 Shares in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.25% of Globalink Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Globalink Investment by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 251,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globalink Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 446,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Globalink Investment by 131.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLLI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

