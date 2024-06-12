1,015 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. 145,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

