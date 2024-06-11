Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Position Lowered by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,853,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after buying an additional 138,782 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,797,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after buying an additional 2,206,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,840 shares of company stock worth $19,386,823. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.