Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 319,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,843,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,607,000 after buying an additional 113,923 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

