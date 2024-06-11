ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,204,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 6,668,822 shares.The stock last traded at $17.84 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 231,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at $854,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

