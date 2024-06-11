Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. Zcash has a total market cap of $369.20 million and approximately $98.45 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $22.61 or 0.00033585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

