Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 754,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,172 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.18% of Yum China worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,494. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

View Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.