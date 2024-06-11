YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Shares Down 9.1%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.
YASKAWA Electric Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.
About YASKAWA Electric
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YASKAWA Electric
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.