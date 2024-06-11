XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 4.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 8,465,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,992,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

XPeng Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.81.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in XPeng by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in XPeng by 2,254.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 284,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 272,086 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

