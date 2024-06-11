WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $220.94 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $220.94 million and $2.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210554 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

