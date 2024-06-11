Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,124 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.88% of Algoma Steel Group worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,530 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,364,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,461,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.12 million, a PE ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.52. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

