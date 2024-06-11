Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Buys 1,169,876 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 2,063.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,876 shares during the quarter. National Vision makes up about 1.6% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP owned about 1.57% of National Vision worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $1,776,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Vision by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 53,394 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 20.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 184,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 40.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 38,292 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 166,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,000. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

