WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CTO Duncan Grazier Sells 35,272 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) CTO Duncan Grazier sold 35,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $34,566.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 694,654 shares in the company, valued at $680,760.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WM Technology Stock Performance

MAPS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 365,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $4,685,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WM Technology during the first quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WM Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WM Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 671,253 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

