Wit LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wit LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wit LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 911,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,724. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

