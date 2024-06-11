WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.22. 19,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 18,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

