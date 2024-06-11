Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $296.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $117.89 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 192,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 134,719 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $40,060,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

