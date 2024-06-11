Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 1,052,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,855. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 64,370 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,571,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,480,000 after purchasing an additional 622,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

