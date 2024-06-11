Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.85.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 68,989 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in GXO Logistics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 184,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.