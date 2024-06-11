Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):
- 6/10/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00.
- 5/30/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$15.00.
- 5/27/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/27/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$16.00.
- 5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.
- 5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/13/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.00.
- 4/22/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
TSE HBM traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.48. 480,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
