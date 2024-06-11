Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):

6/10/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

5/30/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

5/27/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.00.

4/22/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE HBM traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.48. 480,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,414 shares of company stock valued at $395,305. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

