Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snowflake (SNOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) recently:

6/6/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2024 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $205.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $207.00 to $195.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $171.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $191.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Snowflake had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Snowflake had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $212.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2024 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 3.4 %

SNOW traded down $4.45 on Monday, hitting $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,556,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,796. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,857 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

