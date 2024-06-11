Waves (WAVES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.29 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $144.31 million and approximately $44.29 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 114,828,352 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

