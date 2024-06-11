Waves 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $80.30 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $145.57 million and $80.30 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 114,833,776 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

